Weekend lockdown in Amravati district to curb COVID-19 cases

PTI | Amravati | Updated: 18-02-2021 18:53 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 18:53 IST
In view of the rising COVID-19cases, the district administration on Thursday announced aweekend lockdown in Amravati, from 8 pm on Saturday to 7 am onMonday, a period during which markets and other establishmentswill remain shut.

However, essential services will remain unaffected, itsaid.

Collector Shailesh Naval said on weekdays, allestablishments, including hotels and restaurants, would stayopen only till 8 pm (from earlier 10 pm).

''In view of a spurt in COVID-19 cases, I have decidedto impose a weekend lockdown in the district. To avoid anystricter lockdown in the future, I appeal to people to followCOVID-19 appropriate behaviour,'' Naval said.

He said during the weekend lockdown all markets andother establishments will remain shut.

''Swimming pools and indoor games, too, will remainclosed, while only five people will be allowed at religiousceremonies,'' he said.

Of late, Maharashtra has been witnessing a steadyrise in COVID-19 cases.

The state reported 4,787 new COVID-19 cases onWednesday, the highest one-day count in more than two months.

Among districts, Amravati reported 230 cases onWednesday, a sharp rise from 82 infections registered onTuesday.

A few other districts in the Vidarbha region have alsoregistered a steady rise in COVID-19 cases in the recentweeks.

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

