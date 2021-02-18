Left Menu

Coronavirus mutations found in two Maharashtra districts

PTI | Pune | Updated: 18-02-2021 22:40 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 22:40 IST
Researchers have found two newmutations in coronavirus samples from Amravati and Yavatmaldistricts of eastern Maharashtra which can escape neutralizingantibodies, a senior official said on Thrusday.

However, in none of the samples for which genomesequencing was done, the UK, South African or Brazilianstrains of the virus were found, he added.

Yavatmal and Amravati are among districts which haveshown considerable increase in new cases in the last one week.

Genome sequencing was done for 24 samples -- four eachfrom Amravati, Yavatmal and Satara and 12 from Pune -- saidDr Rajesh Karyekarte, Head of Department of Microbiologyatthe state-run B J Medical College and Sassoon GeneralHospital here.

''We were asked by the state government to conductgenome sequencing of samples. The D614G strain which isprevalent was found in all the samples,'' he said.

But in Amravati, Yavatmal and Satara, they also cameacross different mutations, Dr Karyekarte said.

''In Amravati, we came across a mutation named E484K inall the four samples. When we inquired if all samples belongedto one family, we were told they were taken from differentlocations, so the conclusion was that it was a commonmutation,'' he said.

The character of the strain found in Amravati is thatit escapes neutralizing antibodies, he said.

''In a nutshell, even if there are neutralizingantibodies in the human body, the particular mutation escapesor saves itself from these antibodies,'' Dr Karyekarte said.

In Yavatmal samples, they found a mutation namedN440K, which is commonly seen in Andhra Pradesh, he said.

''It was also found in a case of re-infection in Delhi.

This mutation too can escape the neutralizing antibodies andcause re-infection,'' he added.

In Satara sample, a new mutation named V911I was foundbut the researchers could not find significant scientificreferences about this mutation in published journals, he said.

All these strains are of A2 type of coronavirus, whichis common in India.

Maharashtra on Thursday reported over 5,000 new casesafter a gap of 75 days.

Dr Murlidhar Tambe, Dean of B J Medical College andSassoon General Hospital, said these ''small curves'' (spurts ininfections) are happening due to lax behavior as gatherings,weddings and various functions are happening and no physicaldistancing is being followed.

They have received six samples for genome sequencingfrom Akola where a spike has been witnessed, he said.

