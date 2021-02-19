Left Menu

Ten more weeks of strict Irish curbs as UK variant slows progress

The government hopes to allow some students to return to school from early March but Martin said the construction sector will not be permitted to fully reopen next month. Ireland's COVID-19 modelling chief, Philip Nolan, told a news conference earlier that while Ireland continued to make progress, the rate of decline in daily cases was "almost certainly" due to the B1.1.7 variant.

Reuters | Updated: 19-02-2021 03:59 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 03:59 IST
Ten more weeks of strict Irish curbs as UK variant slows progress

Ireland will remain under significant restrictions until the end of April, Prime Minister Micheál Martin was quoted as saying on Thursday, as health officials warned the near dominance of the more infectious UK COVID-19 variant was slowing suppression.

Ireland has been back in lockdown for almost two months after a wide reopening of the economy in December led to its most deadly COVID-19 surge to date, just as the variant known as B1.1.7 identified in Britain started to become more prevalent. Nine out of every ten transmissions are now attributable to the variant, cutting the daily fall in cases from 7-10% last month to just 0.2 to 0.4% this week and prompting the government to further push out any gradual reopening of the economy.

"We've already certainly indicated that beyond Easter we'll look at it again but until the end of April you can look at significant restrictions and we'll review it after that," Martin told the Irish Mirror newspaper in an interview. The government hopes to allow some students to return to school from early March but Martin said the construction sector will not be permitted to fully reopen next month.

Ireland's COVID-19 modelling chief, Philip Nolan, told a news conference earlier that while Ireland continued to make progress, the rate of decline in daily cases was "almost certainly" due to the B1.1.7 variant. Nolan said that while the total number of people in hospital with COVID-19 has more than halved over the past month, new admissions seems to be plateauing at 50 per day. Test positivity has also been stuck at around 6% for ten days, he added.

As a result, his team expects the number of daily cases to drop to 400 to 500 by the end of the month versus a forecast of 200 to 400 just a week ago. Infections could drop further to 200 to 350 by mid-March if progress continues. Ireland's five-day moving average stands at 780, equivalent to a 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population of 252.

"We are maintaining suppression but it's precarious and we've a fundamental concern that disease levels are still very high," Nolan said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. Senate panel to hold Feb 23 hearing on 'SolarWinds' hack

Cloud Domains simplifies custom domain experience in Google Cloud

Audre Lorde: Google honors American poet, civil rights activist, feminist on 87th birthday

IDFC First Bank gets board nod for Rs 3,000 cr fund mop-up

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden to debut at G7 with vaccines, economy and China in focus

Joe Biden will attend his first meeting as U.S. president with Group of Seven leaders on Friday to discuss plans to defeat the novel coronavirus, reopen the battered world economy and counter the challenge posed by China.The COVID-19 pandem...

Brazil's Bolsonaro says recent comments by Petrobras CEO will have consequences

Recent comments by Petrobras Chief Executive Roberto Castello Branco regarding the possibility of a truckers strike will have consequences, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Thursday, adding that something will happen in the coming...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Indians ace Shane Bieber tests positive for COVID-19American League Cy Young Award winner Shane Bieber tested positive for COVID-19 but is expected to report to the Cleveland Indians tra...

Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Ex-FARC commanders accept Colombia war crimes accusationsFormer commanders from Colombias demobilized FARC guerrillas on Thursday accepted accusations by a transitional justice court that...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021