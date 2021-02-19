Mexico registers 9,099 new COVID-19 cases, 1,047 more deaths

Mexico's health ministry on Thursday reported 9,099 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections and 1,047 additional fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 2,022,662 cases and 178,108 deaths.

The government says the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

Also Read: U.S. expels dozens of Haitian asylum seekers to Mexico

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)