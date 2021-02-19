Left Menu

Africa COVID-19 deaths surpass 100,000 after second wave

International aid group Doctors Without Borders (MSF) this month called for urgent vaccine distributions in southern Africa to counter the spread of the new variant, as most African countries have lagged richer Western nations in launching mass vaccination programmes. Reuters data show Africa's case fatality rate is now at around 2.6%, higher than the global average of 2.3%, and marginally up on the 2.4% rate after the first wave of infections - which at the time compared favourably with other continents.

Reuters | Updated: 19-02-2021 08:31 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 08:31 IST
Africa COVID-19 deaths surpass 100,000 after second wave

Africa's reported COVID-19 death toll surpassed 100,000 on Friday, a fraction of those reported on other continents but rising fast as a second wave of infections overwhelms hospitals.

The continent's reported deaths, at 100,354, compare favourably with North America, which has registered more than half a million, and Europe, which is approaching 900,000, a Reuters tally shows. But deaths are rising sharply across Africa, driven by its southern region, especially economic powerhouse South Africa, which accounts for nearly half. South Africa was ravaged by a second wave caused by a more contagious variant that has jammed up casualty wards.

"The increased number (of infections) has led to many severe cases and some of the countries really found it quite difficult to cope," Richard Mihigo, coordinator of the immunisation programme at the World Health Organization's Africa office, told Reuters. "We have seen some countries getting to their limit in terms of oxygen supply, which has got a really negative impact in terms of case management for severe cases."

Mihigo said the rise in deaths was pronounced in countries near South Africa like Zimbabwe, Mozambique and Malawi, raising the possibility that the 501Y.V2 variant identified in South Africa late last year had spread through the southern Africa region - although more genomic sequencing needs to be carried out to prove that. International aid group Doctors Without Borders (MSF) this month called for urgent vaccine distributions in southern Africa to counter the spread of the new variant, as most African countries have lagged richer Western nations in launching mass vaccination programmes.

Reuters data show Africa's case fatality rate is now at around 2.6%, higher than the global average of 2.3%, and marginally up on the 2.4% rate after the first wave of infections - which at the time compared favourably with other continents. Experts caution against reading too much into the data - the real toll may be much higher or lower. For instance, South Africa's excess deaths - deaths considered over-and-above the normal rate - during the pandemic have reached over 137,000, almost three times its official COVID-19 death toll.

Then again, in some cases Africa's low testing rates could inflate its true case fatality rate (CFR), said Professor Francisca Mutapi, an infectious disease expert at the University of Edinburgh. "If deaths being registered as COVID-19 deaths are not necessarily contingent on a positive test ... as is the case in South Africa, then this can drive up CFR," she said.

Even with these caveats acknowledged, African countries look like they are struggling with COVID-19 more than last year. "Are we counting all the deaths on the continent? No ... but most people on the continent do know somebody who has died of COVID during this second wave," Africa CDC director John Nkengasong told reporters last week.

"Hospitals are being overwhelmed due to health systems that are fragile."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. Senate panel to hold Feb 23 hearing on 'SolarWinds' hack

Cloud Domains simplifies custom domain experience in Google Cloud

Audre Lorde: Google honors American poet, civil rights activist, feminist on 87th birthday

IDFC First Bank gets board nod for Rs 3,000 cr fund mop-up

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Israeli study finds Pfizer vaccine 85% effective after first shot

The first dose of Pfizer Incs COVID-19 vaccine is 85 effective, a study of healthcare workers at an Israeli hospital has found, potentially fuelling a debate over the recommended two-dose schedule as governments try to stretch out supplies....

Africa COVID-19 deaths surpass 100,000 after second wave

Africas reported COVID-19 death toll surpassed 100,000 on Friday, a fraction of those reported on other continents but rising fast as a second wave of infections overwhelms hospitals.The continents reported deaths, at 100,354, compare favou...

Ambitious US Citizenship Act of 2021 introduced in Congress

A bicameral US Citizenship Act of 2021 proposing a pathway to citizenship to 11 million undocumented workers, elimination of per country quota for employment-based green cards and work authorisation for dependents of H-1B foreign workers, w...

China officially admits five military officers, soldiers killed in Galwan clash with Indian Army

Five Chinese military officers and soldiers were killed in last years Galwan Valley clash in eastern Ladakh with the Indian Army, Chinas Peoples Liberation Army PLA officially acknowledged for the first time on Friday. Five Chinese frontier...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021