Left Menu

Maha: Aurangabad records 156 new COVID-19 cases

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 19-02-2021 15:15 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 15:15 IST
Maha: Aurangabad records 156 new COVID-19 cases

Maharashtra's Aurangabad reported 156 fresh cases of the novel coronavirus, pushing the infection count to 48,135 in the district, an official said on Friday.

The latest cases reported on Thursday have taken the number of active cases in the district to 602, the official said.

Of the fresh cases, 133 were reported from Aurangabad city and 23 from rural parts of the district, he added.

The district had 334 active cases till February 15 and by Thursday, this number has risen to 602, he said.

As many as 46,287 patients have recovered from the infection, while 1,246 have succumbed to it so far in the district, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. Senate panel to hold Feb 23 hearing on 'SolarWinds' hack

IDFC First Bank gets board nod for Rs 3,000 cr fund mop-up

Cloud Domains simplifies custom domain experience in Google Cloud

Audre Lorde: Google honors American poet, civil rights activist, feminist on 87th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Terrorists guns down two policemen in upmarket Srinagar area

A terrorist gunned down unarmed two policemen in broad daylight in an upmarket Srinagar area, an incident witnessed by several people and captured on CCTV cameras, police said on Friday, two days after a similar shooting targeting the son o...

Uber drivers are entitled to worker rights, UK's top court rules

A group of Uber drivers are entitled to worker rights such as the minimum wage, Britains Supreme Court decided on Friday in a blow to the ride-hailing service that could have ramifications for millions of others in the gig economy. In a cas...

UN rights office raises concerns about Dubai princess

The U.N. human rights watchdog said on Friday it has asked Dubai for more information about the status of Sheikha Latifa and proof that she is alive.The BBCs investigative news programme Panorama on Tuesday published a video it said was of ...

Gunfire erupts in Mogadishu as Somali government forces seal off streets

Gunfire and rockets exploded on Friday in Mogadishu as Somali government forces clashed with opposition supporters angered by delayed elections, fighting that could split the military along clan lines and strengthen the al Qaida-linked insu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021