Maha: Aurangabad records 156 new COVID-19 cases

Maharashtra's Aurangabad reported 156 fresh cases of the novel coronavirus, pushing the infection count to 48,135 in the district, an official said on Friday.

The latest cases reported on Thursday have taken the number of active cases in the district to 602, the official said.

Of the fresh cases, 133 were reported from Aurangabad city and 23 from rural parts of the district, he added.

The district had 334 active cases till February 15 and by Thursday, this number has risen to 602, he said.

As many as 46,287 patients have recovered from the infection, while 1,246 have succumbed to it so far in the district, the official said.

