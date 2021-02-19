Left Menu

Johnson & Johnson submits emergency use listing to WHO for COVID-19 vaccine

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-02-2021 18:26 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 18:15 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: Flickr

Johnson & Johnson said on Friday it had submitted for emergency use listing of its COVID-19 vaccine to the World Health Organization (WHO).

The company said the process is a prerequisite to supply vaccines to the COVAX vaccine program co-led by WHO, which aims to deliver doses to poor and middle-income countries. J&J entered into an agreement in December in support of the COVAX program.

The company and Gavi, which also co-leads the COVAX program, expect to enter into an advance purchase agreement that would provide up to 500 million doses of the single-dose vaccine to COVAX through 2022, J&J said.

