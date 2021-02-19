Left Menu

Mumbai records 823 new COVID-19 cases, highest daily rise since Dec

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-02-2021 19:59 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 19:54 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

With the addition of 823 newCOVID-19 cases, Mumbai on Friday recorded the highest single-day spike in infections since December last year, an officialfrom the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

According to the civic body's data, the tally ofcoronavirus cases in the city has risen to 3,17,310, while thetoll has reached 11,435 with five new casualties.

The city's daily count of infections crossed the 700mark in the last two days, after it recorded less than 500cases at the start of the week, the official said.

As many as 440 patients were discharged from hospitalsin the day, taking the count of recoveries to 2,98,435, theofficial data stated.

With this, the city now has 6,577 active cases, it wasstated.

The average growth rate of COVID-19 cases in the cityhas increased to 0.18 per cent from 0.17 per cent on Thursday,while the average doubling rate has dropped to 393 days from417 days.

With the addition of 18,366 samples tested during theday, the total number of tests conducted so far has risen to30,98,894.

While the civic body conducted around 15,000 COVID-19tests every day earlier this month, in the wake of a spike incases, it has ramped up testing since Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

