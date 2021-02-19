UK's Prince Philip set to remain in hospital until early next week

Britain's Prince Philip is likely to remain in hospital until next week, a royal source said on Friday, adding that doctors were acting out of an abundance of caution and the Duke of Edinburgh remains in good spirits. "Following consultation with his doctor The Duke of Edinburgh is likely to remain in hospital for observation and rest over the weekend and into next week," the source said.

"As we have said previously the doctor is acting with an abundance of caution. The Duke remains in good spirits."

