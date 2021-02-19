Chandigarh records 19 new COVID-19 cases

Chandigarh on Friday recorded 19 fresh COVID-19 infections which took its caseload to 21,371, according to a medical bulletin.

The death toll remained unchanged at 348 as no new death was reported, the bulletin said.

There are 156 active cases in Chandigarh, it stated.

Thirteen patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection. With this, the number of cured persons has risen to 20,867, it said.

So far, a total of 2,40,935 samples have been taken for testing. Of these, 2,18,619 samples have tested negative while reports of 177 are awaited, the bulletin said.

