The new policy for the 35 Allsun hotels - located on the Spanish island of Mallorca, on the Canary Islands and in Greece - is likely to kick in from Oct. 31, depending on the progress of Germany's vaccination campaign, Alltours said in a statement on Friday. That makes it one of few holiday companies that has said it will introduce such a requirement, as governments and tour operators grapple with how and when travel can return to normal, as coronavirus case numbers fall and vaccination rates rise.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 19-02-2021 23:11 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 23:11 IST
German hotel chain says will require holidaymakers to be vaccinated

Germany's Allsun hotel chain will in future require guests to be vaccinated against the coronavirus, owner Alltours said on Friday, seeking to drum up business from holidaymakers concerned about the risk of contracting the virus. The new policy for the 35 Allsun hotels - located on the Spanish island of Mallorca, on the Canary Islands and in Greece - is likely to kick in from Oct. 31, depending on the progress of Germany's vaccination campaign, Alltours said in a statement on Friday.

That makes it one of few holiday companies that has said it will introduce such a requirement, as governments and tour operators grapple with how and when travel can return to normal, as coronavirus case numbers fall and vaccination rates rise. "We want to offer all our guests the greatest possible safety so that they can enjoy their holiday," Alltours owner Willi Verhuven said.

Until enough people are vaccinated later in the year, the Allsun hotels will require negative PCR or antigen tests that are no older than 48 hours. British-based holidays and insurance specialist Saga last month said its customers were required to get fully vaccinated against the coronavirus before boarding its cruises.

Germany-based TUI said in December that it had no plans to turn away customers who have not had the COVID-19 vaccine.

