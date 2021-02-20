Bengal's COVID-19 tally mounts to 5,73,387, death toll at

Three more COVID-19 fatalitiesin West Bengal pushed the toll to 10,242 on Friday, the healthdepartment said in a bulletin.

The coronavirus tally climbed to 5,73,387 with 194fresh cases, it said.

West Bengal now has 3,625 active cases, while 5,59,520people have recovered from the disease so far.

Since Thursday, 20,528 samples have been tested,taking the total number of such clinical examinations to83,88,854, the bulletin said.

Meanwhile, a total of 42,241 people received vaccineshots at 713 sites across the state on Friday, an official ofthe department said.

The first phase of the inoculation process for stategovernment employees will be complete by March 6, he said.

