Pfizer to double weekly U.S. output of vaccine in next few weeks -CEO

Pfizer Inc Chief Executive Albert Bourla said on Friday that the drugmaker expects to be able to double the weekly number of doses of its COVID-19 vaccine it will supply to the United States in the next few weeks.

Bourla, speaking after U.S. President Joe Biden toured his company's vaccine manufacturing facility in Michigan, said Pfizer was currently sending out an average of 5 million doses per week and expects to "more than double that number" in coming weeks. He said Pfizer had supplied 40 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine it developed with German partner BioNTech SE to the U.S. government by Feb. 17.

