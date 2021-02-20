Left Menu

Pfizer to double weekly U.S. output of vaccine in next few weeks -CEO

The company has agreed to supply 300 million doses to the United States by the end of July. Bourla said Biden had challenged the company to beat that target, and it would look for ways to improve its production.

Reuters | Updated: 20-02-2021 02:37 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 02:33 IST
Pfizer to double weekly U.S. output of vaccine in next few weeks -CEO
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Pfizer Inc Chief Executive Albert Bourla said on Friday that the drugmaker expects to be able to double the weekly number of doses of its COVID-19 vaccine it will supply to the United States in the next few weeks.

Bourla, speaking after U.S. President Joe Biden toured his company's vaccine manufacturing facility in Michigan, said Pfizer was currently sending out an average of 5 million doses per week and expects to "more than double that number" in coming weeks. "We have improved our processes to double the batch size and increase yield and we have deployed more efficient lab test methods to reduce release times," Bourla said in his remarks. He said those measures allowed the company to reduce the time it takes to make the vaccine from 110 days to 60 days.

Bourla said that by Feb. 17, Pfizer had supplied the United States with 40 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine it developed with German partner BioNTech SE. The company has agreed to supply 300 million doses to the United States by the end of July.

Bourla said Biden had challenged the company to beat that target, and it would look for ways to improve its production.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Nigerian court freezes Shell accounts ahead of Aiteo lawsuit

SolarWinds hackers studied Microsoft source code for authentication and email

Love Alarm Season 2 gets official release date in March, more focus on cliffhangers

Honor Band 6 India launch imminent after battery gets BIS certification

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. to de-link Ethiopian aid pause from dam policy

The U.S. State Department on Friday said Washington will de-link its pause on some aid to Ethiopia from its policy on the giant Blue Nile hydropower dam that sparked a long-running dispute between Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan.U.S. State Depart...

Dutch Senate approves law ensuring night-time curfew stays

The Dutch Senate on Friday backed emergency legislation submitted by the government to maintain a night-time coronavirus curfew after a court ruled earlier in the week that the measure lacked legal justification.Passed by a 45-13 vote, it e...

People News Roundup: Harry and Meghan make final split with British royal family; UK's Prince Philip set to remain in hospital until early next week and more

Following is a summary of current people news briefs.No return Harry and Meghan make final split with British royal familyPrince Harry and his wife Meghan have made a final split with the British royal family, telling Queen Elizabeth that t...

U.S. concerned China's new coast guard law could escalate maritime disputes

The United States is concerned by Chinas recently enacted coast guard law and that it could escalate maritime disputes and be invoked to assert unlawful claims, the U.S. State Department said on Friday.China, which has maritime sovereignty ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021