Left Menu

Top medical journal calls for three urgent steps against COVID-19

In an analysis, the Lancet COVID-19 Commission has called for three urgent actions in the COVID-19 response.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2021 08:55 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 08:55 IST
Top medical journal calls for three urgent steps against COVID-19
Lancet COVID-19 Commission has recommended three urgent actions.. Image Credit: ANI

In an analysis, the Lancet COVID-19 Commission has called for three urgent actions in the COVID-19 response. "First, all regions with high rates of new COVID-19 cases, including the USA and the European Union (EU), should intensify measures to minimise community transmission and deploy COVID-19 vaccines rapidly," read the Lancet medical journal in its latest publication.

Second, governments should urgently and fully fund WHO and the Access to COVID-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator, including COVAX. Third, the G20 countries should empower the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and multilateral development banks to increase the scale of financing and debt relief. Success on all three priorities--containment of transmission, rapid vaccination, and emergency finance--will require improved global cooperation, it said.

These Covid-19 appropriate actions have been called in view of high rates of community transmission of more than (>100 new COVID-19 cases per million per day) in the USA, Europe, South Africa, and other countries which show the emergence of new variants of SARS-CoV-2, for example, UK and South Africa. Additionally variants are emerging in California, USA and in Brazil. New lineages are increasing transmission of infection and raising risks in regions that have been less affected by COVID-19, including in sub-Saharan Africa. Additionally, acquired immunity from earlier COVID-19 infections might be less protective against reinfection with some of the new SARS-CoV-2 variants. Mutant lineages might also reduce the efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines and require adapted vaccines or boosters."* The medical journal also pointed out that at least half of the world's population lacks access to essential health services. Thus, strengthening community-based and gender-responsive health systems will be essential to implement inclusive and comprehensive COVID-19 immunisation campaigns."

"It also indicated that strong health systems that incorporate universal health coverage and community-based health workers are vital in the response to COVID-19," the journal said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Love Alarm Season 2 gets official release date in March, more focus on cliffhangers

Nigerian court freezes Shell accounts ahead of Aiteo lawsuit

Honor Band 6 India launch imminent after battery gets BIS certification

SolarWinds hackers studied Microsoft source code for authentication and email

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mars landing team 'awestruck' by photo of descending rover

The world got its first close-up look at a Mars landing on Friday, as NASA released a stunning picture of its newest rover being lowered onto the dusty red surface.The photo was released less than 24 hours after the Perseverance rover succe...

Player tests COVID positive ahead of PSL 6

The Pakistan Cricket Board has informed that a player, whose name was not disclosed, has tested positive for the coronavirus ahead of the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League, which starts here on Saturday.A player from another franch...

Thailand's prime minister survives no-confidence vote

Thailands Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha survived a no-confidence vote Saturday in parliament amid allegations that his government mismanaged the economy, bungled the provision of COVID-19 vaccines, abused human rights and fostered corrup...

California man charged with trying to help terrorist group

A Russian man has been charged in California with attempting to provide support to a foreign terrorist organization, authorities said Friday.Murat Kurashev, 34, of Sacramento, was indicted Thursday by a federal grand jury. He is in custody ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021