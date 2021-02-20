Left Menu

Poland considering COVID-19 restrictions at Czech, Slovak borders -minister

Poland's Health Minister Adam Niedzielski has not ruled out imposing restrictions at the country's borders with Slovakia and the Czech Republic due to their rising number of COVID-19 cases. "Borders will be open for persons with negative test results, but this is as of today, as the dynamics of the situation may change," Niedzielski told Radio Zet on Saturday, adding the decisions will be taken next week.

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 20-02-2021 14:23 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 13:45 IST
Poland's Health Minister Adam Niedzielski has not ruled out imposing restrictions at the country's borders with Slovakia and the Czech Republic due to their rising number of COVID-19 cases.

"Borders will be open for persons with negative test results, but this is as of today, as the dynamics of the situation may change," Niedzielski told Radio Zet on Saturday, adding the decisions will be taken next week. "Yes, definitely," he said when asked whether the government was considering restrictions at the southern borders with the two countries, which have recently seen the number of new coronavirus cases spiraling.

Niedzielski added that he expected the peak of the third wave of the pandemic in March or April and said the government is also considering reimposing curbs on social life in regions with the highest numbers of COVID-19 cases, including the northeast. Poland has loosened some restrictions, recently opening ski slopes as well as cinemas, hotels, and theatres at up to 50% capacity, but authorities have warned that these measures may have to be rolled back depending on the pandemic situation.

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

