India's total active COVID-19 caseload was pegged at 1,43,127 on Saturday as some states -- Kerala, Maharashtra, Punjab, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh -- have seen an upsurge in daily new cases, informed Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in a statement.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2021 14:57 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 14:57 IST
Kerala, Maharashtra, Punjab, Chhattisgarh, MP witness surge in daily new COVID-19 cases
COVID-19 testing being done in Thiruvananthapuram. [ANI/File Photo]. Image Credit: ANI

India's total active COVID-19 caseload was pegged at 1,43,127 on Saturday as some states -- Kerala, Maharashtra, Punjab, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh -- have seen an upsurge in daily new cases, informed Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in a statement. Maharashtra has exhibited a spike in the number of daily new cases in past week, accounting for the highest number of daily new cases in the country today. Total 6,112 cases of coronavirus were reported in the last 24 hours in the state.

Kerala continues to report a high number of daily new cases. In the last seven days, Chhattisgarh has also seen a rise in daily active new cases. In the past 24 hours, 259 daily new cases have been reported here. Like Maharashtra, Punjab has also shown a sudden spike in the number of daily new cases reported in the last seven days with 383 daily new cases in the last 24 hours.

Since, February 13, Madhya Pradesh is also witnessing a rise in the number of daily new cases. In the last 24 hours, 297 daily new cases have been registered in the state. The importance of adherence to COVID-19 guideline is strongly reiterated for breaking the chain of transmission of the virus and containment of the spread of the disease.

However, with the better healthcare infrastructure facilities and Test-Track-Treat method, more than 21 crore (21,02,61,480) tests have been conducted in the country. The cumulative national positivity rate has seen a consistent decline in last 13 days. It presently stands at 5.22 per cent. A total of 1,07,15,204 vaccine doses have been administered through 2,22,313 sessions, as per the provisional report till 8 am today. These include 63,28,479 HCWs (1st dose), 8,47,161 HCWs (2nd dose) and 35,39,564 FLWs (1st dose).

The second dose of the virus vaccination started on February 13 for those beneficiaries who have completed 28 days after receipt of the first dose. Vaccination of the FLWs started on February 2. (ANI)

