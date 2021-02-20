Rajasthan reports one more COVID-19 death, 98 new cases

One more death was recorded in Rajasthan due to the novel coronavirus, taking the overall toll in the state to 2,785 as on Saturday, according to a health department bulletin.

The state also reported 98 new cases Saturday, which pushed the overall infection tally to 3,19,461, it said.

Advertisement

As per the bulletin, while 3,15,376 people have been discharged after recovering till now, 1,300 people are still under treatment.

Of the 98 cases recorded on Saturday, 17 were reported in Jaipur, 12 in Ajmer, and 11 each in Bhilwara and Jodhpur.

So far, 518 people have died in Jaipur, 305 in Jodhpur, 222 in Ajmer, 169 in Kota, 167 in Bikaner, 120 in Bharatpur, 123 in Udaipur, 109 in Pali and 101 in Sikar, according to official figures.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)