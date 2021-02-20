Rs 50k fine imposed as Parbhani event violates COVID-19 norms

A person connected with ahall used for hosting public events and gatherings was finedRs 50,000 in Parbhani for allegedly violating socialdistancing norms amid the coronavirus outbreak, an officialsaid on Saturday.

He said an event held in this hall on February 17 hada crowd of almost 3,000, much in excess of laid down rules.

''The event was held without permission after which oneperson associated with the hall was fined Rs 50,000 under theEpidemic Diseases Act,'' the official added.

Parbhani currently has 178 active cases, while thenumber of deaths so far stands at 320.

The caseload is 8,247, of which 7,749 have recovered,he added.

