Left Menu

Ireland won't consider re-opening hospitality before mid-summer - PM

Ireland will not consider re-opening its hospitality sector before mid-summer due to the high level of COVID-19 infections in the country, Prime Minister Micheál Martin said on Saturday. But the government has said it must be cautious about reopening as around 90% of cases are of a more transmissible strain of the virus first discovered in Britain. "No consideration will be given to opening hospitality until mid-summer ...

Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 21-02-2021 00:20 IST | Created: 21-02-2021 00:18 IST
Ireland won't consider re-opening hospitality before mid-summer - PM
File Photo Image Credit: Flickr

Ireland will not consider re-opening its hospitality sector before mid-summer due to the high level of COVID-19 infections in the country, Prime Minister Micheál Martin said on Saturday. Bars, restaurants, cafes and hotels have been closed in Ireland for much of the past 12 months, with the latest national lockdown in place since late December.

The country has the 16th highest rate of COVID-19 infections of the 30 countries monitored by the European Centre for Disease Control. It reported 250 cases per 100,000 people in the 14 days to Friday, less than one fifth of its mid-January peak, official data showed. But the government has said it must be cautious about reopening as around 90% of cases are of a more transmissible strain of the virus first discovered in Britain.

"No consideration will be given to opening hospitality until mid-summer ... the numbers of the virus are far too high," Martin said in an Irish language interview with state broadcaster RTE. "Any easing of the restrictions has to be slow and cautious because of the threat from new variants of the disease," he said.

Ireland on Friday also said it had registered its first cases of another COVID-19 variant first discovered in Brazil, but said the cluster had been contained. The country has registered 4,135 deaths related to the virus, almost half of them since the start of January.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-White House working with Facebook and Twitter to tackle anti-vaxxers

Mexico receives 200,000 doses of China's Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine

Here's how Android 12 will bolster security, privacy for work devices

Airbus CEO urges trade war ceasefire, easing of COVID travel bans

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

French daily new COVID-19 cases up week-on-week for third day in a row

The number of new coronavirus cases in France compared to a week earlier rose for the third day in a row, with the health ministry reporting 22,371 new cases on Saturday, compared to 21,231 last Saturday.The seven-day moving average of new ...

Kuwait bans entry for non-Kuwaiti citizens until further notice - Civil Aviation Authority

Kuwaits Civil Aviation Authority on Saturday announced it was extending an entry ban for non-Kuwaiti citizens until further notice as part of coronavirus restriction measures, it said on Twitter.Citizens are still allowed to enter but they ...

COVID sickness dropped 95.8% after both Pfizer shots - Israeli Health Ministry

The risk of illness from COVID-19 dropped 95.8 among people who received both shots of Pfizers vaccine, Israels Health Ministry said on Saturday.The vaccine was also 98 effective in preventing fever or breathing problems and 98.9 effective ...

BJP wants double engine govt in Bengal to siphon off public money: Abhishek

Senior TMC leader and MP,Abhishek Banerjee, on Saturday criticised the BJPs slogan ofdouble engine government same party rule in Centre as wellas state in poll-bound West Bengal, alleging that the saffronparty wants this mechanism to misapp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021