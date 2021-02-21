WHO director-general says he has no information yet on Tanzania's measures against pandemic

WHO director-general says he has no information yet on Tanzania's measures against pandemicReuters | Kigali | Updated: 21-02-2021 03:15 IST | Created: 21-02-2021 03:10 IST
The World Health Organization's director-general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said on Sunday the organization has yet to receive any information regarding measures Tanzania is taking to respond to the coronavirus pandemic.
"This situation remains very concerning. I renew my call for Tanzania to start reporting COVID-19 cases and share data," Tedros said in a statement published on WHO's website.
