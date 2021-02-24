Left Menu

Too early to ease COVID-19 restrictions, Hungary PM Orban says

Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 24-02-2021 16:34 IST | Created: 24-02-2021 15:55 IST
Image Credit: Instagram (orbanviktor)

Hungary cannot yet ease a partial lockdown to combat the coronavirus pandemic as the third wave of infections has boosted the number of new cases and just a small part of the population has received a COVID-19 vaccine so far, the prime minister said.

In a video posted on his Facebook page on Wednesday, Prime Minister Viktor Orban also urged Hungarians to get inoculated against COVID-19.

