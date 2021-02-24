Left Menu

Greece to continue Athens lockdown as COVID cases rise

Reuters | Athens | Updated: 24-02-2021 16:34 IST | Created: 24-02-2021 16:34 IST
Greece will not be able to lift lockdown restrictions in the wider Athens area on March 1 as previously planned, following a sharp increase in coronavirus infections, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Wednesday.

Athens metropolitan area, where half of Greece's population lives, has been under strict lockdown restrictions that were set to expire on Feb. 28.

On Tuesday, authorities reported 2,147 new cases, around half of them in the Attica region around Athens, and 22 deaths.

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

