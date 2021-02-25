Left Menu

COVID-19 spike: Mumbai's Oval Maidan to be closed from Feb 26

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-02-2021 12:05 IST | Created: 25-02-2021 12:05 IST
COVID-19 spike: Mumbai's Oval Maidan to be closed from Feb 26

In the wake of resurgence of COVID-19 cases, the Mumbai civic body has decided to shut the iconic Oval Maidan here from Friday, officials said.

No sports or other activities will be allowed at the recreational ground in south Mumbai till further orders, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials said.

''We have decided to shut the ground till further order as a preventive measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus,'' assistant municipal commissioner of the BMC's A-ward, Chanda Jadhav, said on Thursday.

Located in the Churchgate area here, the Oval Maidan, where cricket and football matches are frequently played, witnesses crowds of sport enthusiasts during weekends.

A number of walkers and joggers also visit the ground every day.

Following a spike in daily COVID-19 cases in Mumbai from the second week of February, the civic body has intensified its drive against citizens moving out without masks and large social gatherings.

On Wednesday, Mumbai recorded 1,167 new COVID-19 cases, the highest daily spike in about four months.

The tally of cases in the country's financial capital has gone up to 3,21,698, while the death toll has reached 11,453, as per official figures.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Iran's envoy to UN calls full compliance with nuclear deal 'absurd'

Australian lawmakers expected to pass amendments to Facebook, Google law

Myanmar foreign minister in Thailand for talks after coup - Thai source

US STOCKS-Nasdaq declines as tech sell-off resumes; cyclical stocks rise

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ISRO completes launch rehearsal of PSLV-C51 mission, two satellites drop out

The Indian Space Research Organisation on Thursday completed launch rehearsal of the PSLV-C51 mission slated for February 28.Indias Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle PSLV-C51 is scheduled to launch Brazils Amazonia-1 as primary satellite and 1...

Privatisation to unleash exciting opportunities, boost investment: India Inc

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the government has no business to be in business, India Inc on Thursday said privatisation except in strategic sectors would unleash exciting opportunities, boost investments in infrastructure a...

LG Manoj Sinha picks top IRTS officer Ranjan P Thakur for J&K industrial outreach

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha has picked top Indian Railway Traffic Service officer Ranjan Prakash Thakur to help him in the Union Territorys industrial outreach.Thakur has been appointed as Principal Secretary to the Government...

Fraudsters offer 400 million 'ghost' COVID vaccines in EU - officials

Fraudsters have offered 400 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines worth some 3 billion euros to European Union countries, two officials, showing how criminals seek to capitalise on a botched inoculation campaign weighing on the blocs economic ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021