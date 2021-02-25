Left Menu

Russia reports 11,198 new COVID-19 cases, 446 deaths

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 25-02-2021 13:30 IST | Created: 25-02-2021 13:30 IST
Russia on Thursday reported 11,198 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, including 1,406 in Moscow, pushing the national case tally to 4,212,100 since the pandemic began.

The coronavirus taskforce said that 446 people had died in the last 24 hours, taking the official death toll to 84,876.

