COVID-19 negative report mandatory for passengers flying to India: Air India Express

In the wake of a sudden rise of coronavirus cases, Air India Express on Thursday rolled out new guidelines for the passengers travelling to India making it mandatory for them to submit a valid negative COVID-19 RT-PCR test report on the website prior to their departure.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-02-2021 14:13 IST | Created: 25-02-2021 14:13 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

In the wake of a sudden rise of coronavirus cases, Air India Express on Thursday rolled out new guidelines for the passengers travelling to India making it mandatory for them to submit a valid negative COVID-19 RT-PCR test report on the website prior to their departure. It has also stated that the travellers are required to take coronavirus screening test "not more than 72 hours before departure".

"All passengers travelling to India must carry the original negative RT-PCR test report with the test conducted within 72 hours of the scheduled departure. Fill in the self-declaration form on the Air Suvidha portal. Upload the negative RT-PCR test report on Air Suvidha prior to departure. Carry a printout of the self-declaration and PCR Test update done on Air Suvidha while checking in," the guidelines from the Air India Express read. All the passengers are also advised to download and install the Aarogya Setu app on their phones before boarding their flights, it added. (ANI)

