Left Menu

Finland to tighten COVID-19 restrictions from March 8

Finland will go into a three-week lockdown starting on March 8 and is prepared to declare a state of emergency, the prime minister said on Thursday, to try to stem a rising number of coronavirus cases. The lockdown will not include a curfew but will involve the closing of restaurants and ordering school students who are 13 or older to switch to remote learning, the government said.

Reuters | Helsinki | Updated: 25-02-2021 15:47 IST | Created: 25-02-2021 15:18 IST
Finland to tighten COVID-19 restrictions from March 8
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Finland will go into a three-week lockdown starting on March 8 and is prepared to declare a state of emergency, the prime minister said on Thursday, to try to stem a rising number of coronavirus cases.

The lockdown will not include a curfew but will involve the closing of restaurants and ordering school students who are 13 or older to switch to remote learning, the government said. Prime Minister Sanna Marin said she is ready to declare a state of emergency next week, having discussed this with the president. Among other things, a state of emergency would allow closing restaurants, requiring health care workers to work longer hours and cancel their holidays.

Marin said she thought a state of emergency was needed to stop new coronavirus variants from spreading. "If we wait for the situation to get worse, it will be more difficult to stop it," she said.

However, Justice Minister Anna-Maja Henriksson, a member of a smaller party in the ruling coalition, said she thought that using the full force of the emergency powers act was not necessary and that limiting the restaurant business would suffice. While Finland currently has the third-lowest infection rate in Europe, after Iceland and Norway, the nation of 5.5 million people has seen a rapid rise in new daily cases, which on Wednesday reached 590.

During the past two weeks, the epidemic has worsened in many areas of the country, with the metropolitan area around the capital Helsinki hit the worst.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Iran's envoy to UN calls full compliance with nuclear deal 'absurd'

Australian lawmakers expected to pass amendments to Facebook, Google law

Myanmar foreign minister in Thailand for talks after coup - Thai source

US STOCKS-Nasdaq declines as tech sell-off resumes; cyclical stocks rise

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Merkel warns of COVID-19 third wave if Germany does not open cautiously

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has warned of a third wave of COVID-19 cases if the country fumbles at its reopening from lockdown. We have to proceed wisely and carefully now so that a third wave does not necessitate a new complete shutdow...

Ind-Ra revises outlook for transport infrastructure to stable

India Ratings and Research Ind-Ra on Thursday revised its infrastructure sector outlook to stable for FY22 from negative while maintaining a negative outlook on airports and wind power projects. The stable outlook factors in contracted reve...

From flashy diamantaire to fugitive: Nirav Modi's long road to extradition

Nirav Modis story up until the UK court verdict on Thursday, just two days before his 50th birthday, is one of stark contrasts. From someone flush with diamonds, quite literally, as a member of a Gujarati family of gem traders who grew up i...

EXPLAINER: Why is Facebook banning Myanmar military pages?

Facebook announced on Thursday that it is removing all remaining Myanmar military and military-controlled pages from its site and from Instagram, which it also owns.It said it will also block advertising from military-linked businesses.The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021