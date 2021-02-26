Left Menu

Canada sees good news about COVID-19 inoculations as doses arrive more quickly

Canada says it is still on track to receive a total of 6 million doses from Pfizer and Moderna by the end of March and that anyone who wants a shot can get one by the end of September. Ontario, the most-populous province, has started to lift some restrictions imposed to combat a second wave of the virus even as experts say case rates are rising again.

Reuters | Ottawa | Updated: 26-02-2021 02:17 IST | Created: 26-02-2021 02:15 IST
Canada sees good news about COVID-19 inoculations as doses arrive more quickly
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Canada's COVID-19 vaccination campaign is ramping up after earlier supply disruptions and the number of inoculations last week hit a five-week high, officials said on Thursday. Canada has deals with Pfizer Inc and Moderna Inc , but both companies ran into production problems last month and reduced shipments.

The country trails many other nations in the total number of inoculations and critics accuse Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal government of bungling the rollout. Ottawa buys the vaccines, while the 10 provinces and three northern territories administer them. Howard Njoo, Canada's deputy chief public health officer, said more than 240,000 doses were injected last week, the most in more than a month.

"We are seeing positive signs that the rollout is ramping up. ... This is a reflection of greater supply," he told a briefing, saying about 2.9% of Canadians had received at least one dose. "We expect this percentage to significantly increase throughout March," he added. Canada has so far recorded a total of 21,807 COVID-19 deaths and 855,126 cases.

Major General Dany Fortin, in charge of coordinating the rollout, said a total of 643,000 doses had been distributed this week, the highest amount yet. Canada says it is still on track to receive a total of 6 million doses from Pfizer and Moderna by the end of March and that anyone who wants a shot can get one by the end of September.

Ontario, the most-populous province, has started to lift some restrictions imposed to combat a second wave of the virus even as experts say case rates are rising again. "We need to watch our every step. There is no easy path through a minefield," Adalsteinn Brown, co-chair of the province's science advisory panel, told reporters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1005 titled ‘Devil's Child’, know more on Chapter 1006

Costco raises minimum wage to $16 per hour

FTSE 100 climbs as recovery bets boost mining, energy stocks

Indonesia says to secure Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine for private use

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Willing to stand by decisions taken with right intentions; govt understands not all business ventures will be successful:PM on lending norm.

Willing to stand by decisions taken with right intentions govt understands not all business ventures will be successfulPM on lending norm....

Road Safety World Series: Kevin Pietersen to lead England Legends

Former skipper Kevin Pietersen will lead England Legends in the upcoming Road Safety World Series scheduled to start at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium in Raipur from March 5. Bangladesh Legends, who have been i...

Kanchan Metals announces expansion plans

New Delhi India, February 26 ANINewsVoir In response to the increased demand for its equipment and to expand its operations, Kanchan Metals, a leading and pioneer company manufacturing food processing machines, has announced the expansion o...

ARMMAN scales its AI efforts to improve maternal and child health in India, with support from Google.org

Mumbai Maharashtra India, February 26 ANIPRNewswire ARMMAN, an India-based non-profit, is leveraging Artificial Intelligence AI to enhance adherence to maternal and child health programs. Initiated in 2020, the project with Google Research ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021