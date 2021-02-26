Left Menu

Colombia extends health state of emergency, seeks more Sinovac vaccines

Colombia earlier announced agreements with a raft of pharmaceutical companies - including Sinovac - as well as the World Health Organization-backed COVAX mechanism to secure 61.5 million vaccine doses, enough to inoculate some 32.5 million people. However, the country is in talks to buy additional doses from Sinovac, Duque said in his nightly television broadcast.

Reuters | Updated: 26-02-2021 06:34 IST | Created: 26-02-2021 06:34 IST
Colombia extends health state of emergency, seeks more Sinovac vaccines

Colombia will extend its health state of emergency to curb the spread of coronavirus by three months, President Ivan Duque said on Thursday, adding that the country is in talks to buy additional doses of coronavirus vaccines produced by China's Sinovac Biotech. Colombia earlier announced agreements with a raft of pharmaceutical companies - including Sinovac - as well as the World Health Organization-backed COVAX mechanism to secure 61.5 million vaccine doses, enough to inoculate some 32.5 million people.

However, the country is in talks to buy additional doses from Sinovac, Duque said in his nightly television broadcast. "We have also progressed with Sinovac for the additional acquisition of vaccines in our country, which could be around 10 million more doses," Duque said.

Colombia has already secured 5 million extra Sinovac doses and is in talks to secure up to an additional 5 million, he added. Colombia's health state of emergency was due to end on Feb. 28 but will now continue until at least May 31, Duque said.

"The large majority of countries are upholding states of emergency and we will do the same," he said. Large public events, including concerts, will continue to be suspended, although a return to schools will go ahead, with students alternating between virtual and physical attendance.

Colombia has so far reported more than 2.24 million coronavirus infections, as well as 59,396 deaths, according to the health ministry. The country has so far administered 66,000 vaccine doses to health workers and those aged over 80, per the national vaccination plan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1005 titled ‘Devil's Child’, know more on Chapter 1006

Costco raises minimum wage to $16 per hour

FTSE 100 climbs as recovery bets boost mining, energy stocks

Indonesia says to secure Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine for private use

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Our endeavour is to promote private sector business but public sector banks and insurance sector have an important role in the country: PM.

Our endeavour is to promote private sector business but public sector banks and insurance sector have an important role in the country PM....

Privatisation of two public sector banks, IPO of LIC, raising FDI cap in insurance to 74 pc outline govt policy for financial sector: PM.

Privatisation of two public sector banks, IPO of LIC, raising FDI cap in insurance to 74 pc outline govt policy for financial sector PM....

Net absorption of office spaces to remain stable at 20 million square feet during 2021: Colliers

GURUGRAM, India, Feb. 26, 2021 PRNewswire -- In 2021 occupiers should enter flexible leases to allow them to operate in a hybrid work-from-home model and keep their CAPEX low. With new demand likely remaining slow in H1, Colliers expects Gr...

Pandemic pushes BA-owner IAG to a 4.4 bln euro loss in 2020

British Airways-owner IAG posted a loss of 4.37 billion euros 5.31 billion for 2020 after a year of minimal flying and burning through cash, and it warned on Friday it could not say what would happen in 2021.The worsening travel outlook and...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021