UK reports 8,523 new cases of COVID-19, 345 deaths

Britain on Friday reported 8,523 new cases of COVID-19 and 345 new deaths within 28 days of a positive coronavirus test.

The number of cases fell from 9,985 on Thursday, while deaths were marginally higher than Thursday's 323.

The number of people who have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine rose to 19,177,555 from 18,691,835.

