Nigeria expects first 4 million vaccine doses from COVAX next week - WHO

Nigeria expects first 4 million vaccine doses from COVAX next week - WHOReuters | Geneva | Updated: 26-02-2021 22:49 IST | Created: 26-02-2021 22:45 IST
Nigeria is expecting its first 4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines next week from the global COVAX vaccine programme for poor and middle-income countries, the head of the World Health Organization mission in Nigeria said on Friday.
Dr. Walter Kazadi Mulombo, WHO representative in Nigeria, told a briefing by video link that Nigeria was expecting 14 million doses in total.
