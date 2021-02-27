Brazil prosecutors seek to stop purchases of Indian vaccine

Brazil prosecutors seek to stop purchases of Indian vaccineReuters | Brasilia | Updated: 27-02-2021 00:39 IST | Created: 27-02-2021 00:38 IST
Brazilian prosecutors are seeking the immediate suspension of purchases of India's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin, according to a document seen by Reuters on Friday, one day after the Health Ministry signed a contract to purchase 20 million doses.
The vaccine made by private Indian company Bharat Biotech has yet to be backed up with Phase III clinical trial results, the prosecutors at the Federal Audit Court, known as the TCU, argued in seeking an injunction.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Phase III
- Indian
- Covaxin
- India
- Brazilian
- Bharat Biotech
- Health Ministry
ALSO READ
RSS politicising Ram Temple again for creating sectarianism in India, says Kerala Congress MLA
India welcomes efforts to minimise tension in Eastern Ukraine
'Udyog Manthan' organised to deliberate on ways to enhance productivity, quality in major sectors of Indian industry
US welcomes efforts by India and China to de-escalate situation in eastern Ladakh
PM Modi has given away Indian territory to China, alleges Rahul Gandhi