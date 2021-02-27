Brazil prosecutors seek to stop purchases of Indian vaccine

Brazilian prosecutors are seeking the immediate suspension of purchases of India's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin, according to a document seen by Reuters on Friday, one day after the Health Ministry signed a contract to purchase 20 million doses.

The vaccine made by private Indian company Bharat Biotech has yet to be backed up with Phase III clinical trial results, the prosecutors at the Federal Audit Court, known as the TCU, argued in seeking an injunction.

