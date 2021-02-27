Left Menu

Nigeria expects first 4 million coronavirus vaccine doses from COVAX next week -WHO

"The whole world expected the continent of Africa, and Nigeria with our social and economic realities, to basically fall apart," Ihekweazu told the briefing. He also referred to the findings of seroprevalence studies, published on Monday, which suggested that 23% of Lagos state inhabitants - around 4 million people - may have had COVID-19 in October.

Reuters | Abuja | Updated: 27-02-2021 00:47 IST | Created: 27-02-2021 00:46 IST
Nigeria expects first 4 million coronavirus vaccine doses from COVAX next week -WHO
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Nigeria is expecting its first 4 million doses of coronavirus vaccines next week from the global COVAX programme for poor and middle-income countries, the World Health Organization said on Friday.

Walter Kazadi Mulombo, head of WHO's mission in Nigeria, told a briefing by video link that Nigeria was expecting 14 million doses in total. Chikwe Ihekweazu, Director General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), said the situation in Nigeria was so far much better than had been widely predicted early in the pandemic.

Nigeria, Africa's most populous country with some 200 million people, has reported fewer than 1,900 COVID-19 deaths so far. "The whole world expected the continent of Africa, and Nigeria with our social and economic realities, to basically fall apart," Ihekweazu told the briefing.

He also referred to the findings of seroprevalence studies, published on Monday, which suggested that 23% of Lagos state inhabitants - around 4 million people - may have had COVID-19 in October. He said studies in four Nigerian states had shown that serious illness appeared to be rarer than feared, possibly in part because of the young average age of the population.

"Getting the vaccine into Nigeria will serve the continent well, will serve the world well," he said. Nigeria plans to inoculate 40% of the population this year and 30% more in 2022.

Ihekweazu said authorities recognised the need for equity in access to vaccines and was committed to pursuing multilateral deals. "We will not look for bilateral deals," Ihekweazu said.

"We will work in a multilateral way with WHO, with COVAX with the African Union (AU) to make sure that as we get vaccines into Nigeria, the same happens ... across the continent," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 284 delayed due to Yuki Tabata’s poor health, know more on release!

Boeing 777 makes emergency landing in Moscow after engine sensor problem

Quick response: How to touch customers in contactless commerce

Motor racing-Formula One revenues dropped by $877 million in 2020

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine backed by advisory panel, U.S. authorization to follow

A panel of expert advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday voted to recommend authorization of Johnson Johnsons one-dose COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, bringing it an important step closer to a U.S. rollout. The FDA...

Spanish report calls for killing of more than 850 cattle on pariah ship

More than 850 cows that spent months aboard a ship wandering across the Mediterranean are not fit for transport anymore and should be killed, according to a confidential report by Spanish government veterinarians seen by Reuters. The cows w...

Biden says cases and hospitalizations could go back up as COVID-19 variants emerge

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Friday that COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations could go back up as new variants emerge, while traveling to survey the damage from a severe winter storm in Texas.Its not the time to relax, he said, at a visi...

UN chief returns to the Bronx for second coronavirus shot

The Secretary-Generally has repeatedly called for the vaccines to be a global public good, accessible to all people, everywhere.All UN staffers at UN Headquarters are waiting their turn for the vaccine based on the local rollout plan, and...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021