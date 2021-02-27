Left Menu

Night curfew in 4 Gujarat cities gets another 15-day extension

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 27-02-2021 11:45 IST | Created: 27-02-2021 11:35 IST
Night curfew in 4 Gujarat cities gets another 15-day extension
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Given the recent spike in coronavirus cases, the Gujarat government has decided to extend the night curfew in four major cities of the state, including Ahmedabad, by another 15 days.

The ongoing night curfew in Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, and Rajkot, was to end on February 28.

An official statement issued on Friday night said the government decided to extend the night curfew by another 15 days given the recent rise in coronavirus cases in four municipal corporations.

This is the fifth extension of the night curfew, which first came into force in November last year after a spurt in COVID-19 cases in these cities post-Diwali.

The ongoing night curfew starts at midnight and ends at 6 am. Although the statement about the extended night curfew does not mention the time, the existing schedule is likely to continue.

Given increasing COVID-19 cases, the government has decided to expedite the vaccination drive, the statement said.

The statement was issued following a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Friday evening to review the coronavirus situation in Gujarat.

In the first phase of COVID-19 vaccination, out of the total 4.82 lakh health care workers, more than 4.07 lakh (or 84 percent) have been administered the first dose of the vaccine, the statement said.

Also, out of the total 5.41 lakh frontline workers, 4.

14 lakh (or 77 percent) have been covered in the drive so far.

The second dose of COVID-19 vaccine has been given to 1.23 lakh healthcare workers till now, it said.

The health department claimed that Gujarat ranks first in the country in terms of vaccination per million population.

The state has so far received 15.70 lakh doses of Covishield, and 4.83 lakh Covaxin.

The vaccination drive for senior citizens and those with co-morbidities will begin from March 1 as per the Centre's instructions, it said.

Gujarat has so far reported 2,69,031 COVID-19 cases, out of which 2,62,487 patients have recovered. On Friday, it reported 460 new cases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 284 delayed due to Yuki Tabata’s poor health, know more on release!

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq set to bounce back after rout

Boeing 777 makes emergency landing in Moscow after engine sensor problem

Quick response: How to touch customers in contactless commerce

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

HC refuses to hear case as lawyer removes mask in courtroom

The Bombay High Court recently refused to hear a case after a lawyer representing the appellant removed his face mask inside a courtroom.The order of the February 22 incident was made available on Saturday.A single-judge bench of Justice Pr...

Centre reviews fresh surge in COVID-19 cases in states, UTs; emphasises on effective surveillance

In view of a surge in active cases of COVID-19 in some of the states and Union Territories, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba on Saturday chaired a high-level review meeting with Chief Secretaries of states and UTs and stressed on the need for ...

Biden vows to hold Riyadh accountable after Khashoggi report released

US President Joe Biden on Friday said that he will hold Saudi Arabia accountable after the government released a report revealing that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman ordered the assassination of US-based journalist Jamal Khashoggi. ...

Tennis-Swiatek claims second career title with Adelaide crown

French Open champion Iga Swiatek breezed past second seed Belinda Bencic 6-2 6-2 in the Adelaide International final on Saturday to claim the second title of her career.The 19-year-old Pole shot out of relative obscurity last year when she ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021