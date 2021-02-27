Rajasthan records 102 new COVID-19 cases, one death

Rajasthan reported 102 fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday, taking the infection tally to 3,20,180, while the death toll reached 2,787 with one more fatality, a medical bulletin said.

Of the 102 new cases, Jaipur reported a maximum of 36 cases, followed by Jodhpur 14, Udaipur 11, Kota nine, Dungarpur six, Baran five, Ajmer and Bhilwara three each, Alwar, Bikaner, Chittorgarh, Nagaur and Rajsamand two each and Banswara, Jalore, Jhalawar, Karauli and Pali one each.

Advertisement

A total of 3,16,139 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the infection in the state so far, while there are 1,254 active cases, the bulletin added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)