Rajasthan records 102 new COVID-19 cases, one death

Rajasthan records 102 new COVID-19 cases, one deathPTI | Jaipur | Updated: 27-02-2021 20:21 IST | Created: 27-02-2021 20:21 IST
Rajasthan reported 102 fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday, taking the infection tally to 3,20,180, while the death toll reached 2,787 with one more fatality, a medical bulletin said.
Of the 102 new cases, Jaipur reported a maximum of 36 cases, followed by Jodhpur 14, Udaipur 11, Kota nine, Dungarpur six, Baran five, Ajmer and Bhilwara three each, Alwar, Bikaner, Chittorgarh, Nagaur and Rajsamand two each and Banswara, Jalore, Jhalawar, Karauli and Pali one each.
A total of 3,16,139 COVID-19 patients have recovered from the infection in the state so far, while there are 1,254 active cases, the bulletin added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
NGT directs closure of illegal brick kilns in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar district
Rajasthan: Rahul Gandhi offers prayers at temple dedicated to folk deity
Rajasthan Deputy Leader of Opposition brings up issue of security for MLAs, councillors
Rajasthan Information Commission slaps Rs 10,000 fine on official for violating RTI norms
Sub-inspector arrested for taking bribe in Rajasthan