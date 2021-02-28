France reports 23,996 new COVID-19 cases, 186 deaths

France reports 23,996 new COVID-19 cases, 186 deathsReuters | Paris | Updated: 28-02-2021 01:40 IST | Created: 28-02-2021 01:40 IST
France on Saturday reported 23,996 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the space of 24 hours, down from 25,207 the previous day, data from the health ministry showed.
The figures showed that 186 people had died in hospital with the coronavirus, after 286 on Friday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
