Left Menu

German states send 15,000 COVID vaccine shots to Czech Republic

The country of 10.7 million had the highest per capita infection rate in the world over the past week, according to the Our World in Data website, 10 times that of Germany, a fellow member of the European Union. France has already pledged to supply 100,000 vaccine doses to the Czech Republic and Israel has sent 5,000 shots.

Reuters | Frankfurt | Updated: 01-03-2021 00:57 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 00:57 IST
German states send 15,000 COVID vaccine shots to Czech Republic

Three German states are sending 15,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine to the Czech Republic, German regional MDR television reported on Sunday, citing Saxony's state premier, Michael Kretschmer. The three states are Saxony and Bavaria, which border the Czech Republic, and their neighbour, Thuringia.

Prague on Friday tightened restrictions on shops, schools and movement for the next three weeks in a bid to slow a surge of coronavirus infections. The country of 10.7 million had the highest per capita infection rate in the world over the past week, according to the Our World in Data website, 10 times that of Germany, a fellow member of the European Union.

France has already pledged to supply 100,000 vaccine doses to the Czech Republic and Israel has sent 5,000 shots.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. authorizes J&J's COVID-19 vaccine, making it third available

U.S. administers 75.2 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

Entertainment News Roundup: Billie Eilish film offers intimate look at teen music sensation; NFL denies report on media rights deal with Disney and more

Health News Roundup: Russian scientists say Sputnik V performs well against COVID mutations; Australia receives AstraZeneca vials and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Israel to provide COVID vaccines to Sinai peacekeepers, official says

Israel will provide the U.S.-led Multinational Force and Observers MFO in Egypts Sinai peninsula with COVID-19 vaccines for its personnel, an Israeli official said on Sunday. The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said 2,400 dose...

Syrian army says Israel attacks areas around southern Damascus

The Syrian army said on Sunday evening that Israel conducted a rocket attack on targets in the vicinity of Damascus in an attack heard above the capital.A Syrian army statement said the attack came from the Golan Heights and that it downed ...

Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 4 PM EDT on Sunday, Feb 28

Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 4 PM ET on Sunday - - - -BASEBALL MLBReport Royals signing 3B Hunter Dozier to 4-year extension The Kansas City Royals and third baseman Hunter Dozier are in agreement on a four-year, 25 million contract exte...

Up to six cases of Manaus variant of coronavirus detected in UK

Up to six cases of a highly transmissible variant of coronavirus first identified in the Brazilian city of Manaus have been detected in Britain for the first time, English health officials said on Sunday.Three cases were found in England an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021