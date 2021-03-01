Left Menu

Yoga festival begins in Rishikesh

PTI | Rishikesh | Updated: 01-03-2021 21:43 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 21:42 IST
Yoga festival begins in Rishikesh
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The International Yoga Festival began here Monday with nearly 400 yoga enthusiasts participating in the event.

Speaking as the chief guest at the inaugural function, Uttarakhand Agriculture Minister Subodh Uniyal said yoga activates positive energies inside human body. Yoga guru Ramdev's aide Acharya Balkrishna said the real cure of diseases lies in yoga, not in medicines.

People have come to acknowledge the curative powers of yoga and its ability to build resistance against diseases, more so during the coronavirus pandemic, Balkrishna said.

He also spoke about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's contribution to popularising yoga across the world.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Italy’s former PM Conte accepts task of trying to revive 5-Star Movement; UK earmarks a further $2.3 billion for its COVID vaccine push and more

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

U.S. authorizes J&J's COVID-19 vaccine, making it third available

U.S. administers 75.2 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Five injured in Baghdad protest ahead of Pope visit to Iraq

At least five people were injured on Monday when Iraqi security forces wielding clubs broke up a street protest in Baghdads central Tahrir Square, security and hospital sources said.Pope Francis plans a March 5-8 visit to Iraq despite deter...

French Ambassador visits Bharat Biotech facility in Hyderabad

French Ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenain on Monday visited Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech and said that he was impressed by the companys commitment of making Covid-19 vaccine a global public good, accessible and affordable throughout the ...

Shooting reported at Arkansas school; authorities say 1 hurt

One student was injured and an Arkansas school district placed on lockdown Monday morning, authorities said, following a reported shooting at a junior high school.Watson Chapel School District said the situation was contained and in a Faceb...

FCA pleads guilty in plot to enrich Detroit union officials

Automaker FCA US pleaded guilty to conspiracy Monday, admitting that it paid off leaders of the United Auto Workers to try to win concessions in negotiations covering thousands of factory workers.FCAs conviction follows a series of guilty p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021