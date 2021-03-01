Yoga festival begins in Rishikesh

The International Yoga Festival began here Monday with nearly 400 yoga enthusiasts participating in the event.

Speaking as the chief guest at the inaugural function, Uttarakhand Agriculture Minister Subodh Uniyal said yoga activates positive energies inside human body. Yoga guru Ramdev's aide Acharya Balkrishna said the real cure of diseases lies in yoga, not in medicines.

People have come to acknowledge the curative powers of yoga and its ability to build resistance against diseases, more so during the coronavirus pandemic, Balkrishna said.

He also spoke about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's contribution to popularising yoga across the world.

