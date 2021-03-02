Left Menu

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 3,943 - RKI

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 02-03-2021 09:52 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 09:46 IST
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 3,943 - RKI
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pexels

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 3,943 to 2,451,011, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Tuesday.

The reported death toll rose by 358 to 70,463, the tally showed.

