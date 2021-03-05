Canada approves Johnson & Johnson's one-dose COVID-19 vaccine - CBC

Canada's drug regulator has approved Johnson & Johnson's single-dose COVID-19 vaccine, the Canadian Broadcasting Corp. said on Friday, citing an unidentified source.

The federal health ministry was not immediately available for comment. Canada has already approved coronavirus vaccines from Pfizer Inc, Moderna Inc and AstraZeneca Plc.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)