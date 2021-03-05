Canada to authorize Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine - CBC News

Health Canada will announce the approval of Johnson & Johnson's single-dose COVID-19 vaccine on Friday, CBC News reported, citing sources.

The vaccine has already been authorized for use in the United States, with an EU decision due this month. The vaccine was found 66% effective in preventing moderate to severe COVID-19 in a large, global trial.

Health Canada did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

