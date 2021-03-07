Italy reports 207 coronavirus deaths on Sunday, 20,765 new cases

Italy reported 207 coronavirus-related deaths on Sunday against 307 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 20,765 from 23,641 the day before. Some 271,336 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 355,024, the health ministry said.

Italy has registered 99,785 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak began in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the seventh-highest in the world. The country has reported 3.07 million cases to date. Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 21,144 on Sunday, up from 20,701 a day earlier.

There were 161 new admissions to intensive care units, down from 214 on Saturday. The total number of intensive care patients increased to 2,605 from a previous 2,571. When Italy's second wave of the epidemic was accelerating quickly in the first half of November, hospital admissions were rising by about 1,000 per day, while intensive care occupancy was increasing by about 100 per day.

