Thailand to cut quarantine for vaccinated foreigners to 7 days from April

Reuters | Bangkok | Updated: 08-03-2021 15:02 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 14:44 IST
Thailand will reduce mandatory quarantine from 14 to seven days starting April for foreigners arriving in the country who have been vaccinated against the coronavirus, Health Minister Anutin Charnvirankul said on Monday.

Vaccinations must be administered within three months of the travel period and travelers will be required to show negative COVID-19 test results, he said, adding that those who have not been inoculated but have COVID-19 free certificates would be quarantined for 10 days.

