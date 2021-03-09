Left Menu

Aviation industry urges Biden to back COVID-19 health credentials

Major U.S. aviation, travel and aerospace groups on Monday joined airline unions in urging the Biden administration to help establish temporary COVID-19 health credentials to boost travel, which has been hard-hit by the coronavirus pandemic. The Transportation Security Administration said nearly 1.3 million people were screened at U.S. airports on Sunday, the second-highest day in 2021 but down 40% over pre-COVID levels.

Reuters | Updated: 09-03-2021 04:27 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 04:27 IST
Aviation industry urges Biden to back COVID-19 health credentials

Major U.S. aviation, travel and aerospace groups on Monday joined airline unions in urging the Biden administration to help establish temporary COVID-19 health credentials to boost travel, which has been hard-hit by the coronavirus pandemic. In a letter to the White House COVID-19 recovery coordinator Jeff Zients, trade group Airlines for America, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the U.S. Travel Association and 24 other groups urged the administration to work with industry to "quickly develop uniform, targeted federal guidance for temporary COVID-19 health credentials (CHC) covering both tests and vaccinations."

The groups also said "COVID-19 vaccines should not be a requirement for domestic or international travel." The World Health Organization and the International Civil Aviation Organization "are working closely to identify the necessary information that would be contained in a medical record and a travel document," the letter noted, asking the administration "to proactively develop a roadmap for the rollout of recommended travel documentations and build a system supporting CHCs that verify both testing and vaccination records."

The groups added the credentials could "encourage more widespread adoption of processes to verify testing and vaccination records, from sports arenas to restaurants, business meetings, theme parks, and more." The White House did not immediately comment.

The push came as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Monday said tens of millions of Americans who have been vaccinated for COVID-19 should not travel, a blow to the airline and travel industries that have been battered by the pandemic. "We are really trying to restrain travel at this current period of time," CDC Director Rochelle Walensky told reporters, saying the agency has not changed its guidance that all Americans should avoid travel. "Every time we have a surge in travel, we have a surge in cases in this country," she said.

Many Americans are not heeding CDC's advice. The Transportation Security Administration said nearly 1.3 million people were screened at U.S. airports on Sunday, the second-highest day in 2021 but down 40% over pre-COVID levels. The Biden administration has taken steps to reduce international travel and mandated masks in nearly all forms of public transit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Money Heist Season 5 updates: Miguel Herrán posts photo of Rio wearing iconic robber’s dress

Oil, travel stocks boost European shares

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks set to firm on global recovery prospects

Asian stocks were set for a strong open on Tuesday, helped mostly by global recovery prospects and the passage of a 1.9 U.S. trillion stimulus bill, shaking off a mixed Wall Street session after a big downturn in tech shares. U.S. Treasury ...

Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. Kamala Harris to make U.N. debut as U.S. vice president at gender equality meetingKamala Harris is due to make her United Nations debut as U.S. vice president next week when she addresses...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Mixed Martial Arts Swedes go pro to keep fighting careers goingSwedens mixed martial artists have been forced into an odd career choice if they want to keep fighting -- they have to turn...

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Family accuses Rochester city of wrongful death of Black man in police custodyThe family of a Black man who died of asphyxiation last year while in police custody in Rochester, New ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021