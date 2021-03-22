Health News Roundup: Germany set to extend COVID-19 lockdown; Saudi Arabia, UAE expand COVID-19 vaccination drive and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

AstraZeneca counters Indonesian Muslim concerns over COVID-19 vaccine

AstraZeneca said on Sunday its COVID-19 vaccine contains no pork-derived ingredients, countering an assertion in Indonesia, the world's most populous Muslim nation, that the drug violates Islamic law. Indonesia's highest Muslim clerical council, the Indonesia Ulema Council, said on its website Friday that the vaccine is "haram" because the manufacturing process uses "trypsin from the pork pancreas."

Saudi Arabia, UAE expand COVID-19 vaccination drive

Saudi Arabia and neighbouring United Arab Emirates said on Sunday health authorities have expanded COVID-19 vaccinations to all citizens and residents aged 16 and above as Gulf states race to bring the virus under control. Riyadh said the health ministry will start inoculating its population aged 16 and above with Pfizer vaccines, while its citizens and residents aged of 18 and above will have Astrazeneca shots.

Turkey's COVID-19 deaths rise above 30,000, total cases top 3 million

Turkey's COVID-19 death toll rose above 30,000 on Sunday, while the cumulative number of cases topped 3 million, weeks after the country started easing restrictions, health ministry data showed. The country recorded 102 deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 30,061, according to the figures. It was the first time the daily tally has broken through the 100 mark since early February.

EU has 'absolutely no need' of Sputnik V vaccine, commissioner says

The European Union does not need Russia's Sputnik V vaccine for COVID-19 and can achieve immunity across the continent by July 14 using available European production, Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton said on Sunday. The European Commission has been criticised for a slow vaccine rollout when the bloc faces a rise in cases and as former member Britain's inoculation programme gathers pace.

U.S. administers 124.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines: CDC

The United States has administered 124,481,412 doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of Sunday morning, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. The tally is for Moderna, Pfizer/BioNTech and Johnson & Johnson's vaccines as of 6 a.m. ET (1000 GMT) on Sunday, the agency said. The CDC has not yet updated how many doses have been distributed.

UK sets new daily COVID vaccination record in 'mammoth team effort'

More than 27.6 million people in Britain, well over half the adult population, have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, official data showed on Sunday, after a daily record of 844,285 doses were administered the previous day. Some 2.2 million people have had both doses of a vaccine, the data showed.

Denmark reports two cases of serious illness, including one death, after AstraZeneca shot

Denmark said on Saturday that one person had died and another fell seriously ill with blood clots and cerebral haemorrhage after receiving the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccination. The two, both hospital staff members, had both received the AstraZeneca vaccine less than 14 days before getting ill, the authority that runs public hospitals in Copenhagen said.

Cuba to vaccinate 150,000 frontline workers as part of final phase of clinical trial

Cuba announced on Sunday it would vaccinate 150,000 frontline workers as part of the final phase of a clinical trial of the country's leading COVID-19 vaccine candidate amid a surge in cases. The shots using the Soberana 2 vaccine will start Monday and target medical and other personnel at high risk, the authorities said.

Germany set to extend COVID-19 lockdown, draft proposal says

Germany is set to extend a lockdown to contain the COVID-19 pandemic into its fifth month, according to a draft proposal, after infection rates exceeded the level at which authorities say hospitals will be overstretched. The recommendation is contained in a draft, seen by Reuters, prepared by Chancellor Angela Merkel's office ahead of Monday's videoconference of regional and national leaders to decide on the next round of measures to deal with the pandemic.

Greece could requisition private sector doctors, PM tells paper

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is prepared to requisition private sector doctors to assist in the public health system's battle against the COVID-19 pandemic, he said on Sunday, after a government call for help went mostly unheeded. "If it will be necessary to use the ultimate constitutional tool, the requisitioning of personal services, I will not hesitate to do it," Mitsotakis said in an interview in Sunday's To Vima newspaper.

