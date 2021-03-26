Left Menu

Johnson & Johnson to distribute 11 million COVID-19 shots next week - White House

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 26-03-2021 20:35 IST | Created: 26-03-2021 20:34 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: Twitter(@JNJNews)

The U.S. government will distribute 11 million doses of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 shot next week as it continues to ramp up vaccine production to support the White House's effort to get 200 million shots in arms in the first 100 days of President Biden's term, a White House official said on Friday. Jeff Zients, the White House's COVID-19 response coordinator, said that the United States is still on track to deliver on its goal of making shots available to all adults by May.

Vaccine manufacturers Pfizer Inc, Moderna Inc and J&J expect to hit their target of supplying 240 million COVID-19 shots between them in the first quarter of 2021 despite delays in some shipments in March, he added.

