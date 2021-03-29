Left Menu

'Dr Reddy's expects Sputnik V vaccine to get approval from Indian regulator in next few weeks'

Pharma major Dr Reddys Laboratories expects the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V to get approval from the Indian regulator in the next few weeks, a company official has said.We expect to get the approval in the next few weeks.It is a two dose vaccine.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 29-03-2021 12:51 IST | Created: 29-03-2021 12:43 IST
'Dr Reddy's expects Sputnik V vaccine to get approval from Indian regulator in next few weeks'
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Pharma major Dr. Reddy's Laboratories expects the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V to get approval from the Indian regulator in the next few weeks, a company official has said.

''We expect to get the approval in the next few weeks.

It is a two-dose vaccine. You take the first dose on day zero and the second one on day 21. The peak immunity develops somewhere between day 28 to day 42. So, it is a two-dose vaccine and we expect it to be available in the next few weeks,'' Deepak Sapra, the company's CEO, APIs, and Services, said.

Sapra, who was speaking in a webinar on Sunday evening, was asked as to how soon Sputnik would be available and whether it is a one-dose or two doses vaccine.

Dr. Reddy has partnered with the Russia Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) to bring the Sputnik V vaccine to India and other countries, he said.

Observing that trials of the vaccine have been conducted in Russia, India, the UAE, and others, he said the vaccine demonstrated the efficacy of 91.6 percent as published in the reputed journal Lancet.

The data on trials is currently with the Indian regulator and the company expects it to get approved in the next few weeks, he said.

''Now, what we have done in India, in addition to all this, we also conducted trials in India and evaluated the vaccine on the Indian population for both safeties as well as for immunogenicity. This data is currently with the Indian regulator and we expect it to get approved in the next few weeks,'' he said.

The webinar on ''India's vaccination journey and the second wave of COVID-19' was conducted by the All India Professional Congress (AIPC), Telangana.

Former minister J Geeta Reddy, a medical doctor, moderated the event.

Mahima Datla, Managing Director of Biological E, and Nageshwar Reddy, Chairman of AIG Hospitals, spoke on various important issues concerning the COVID-19 surge and the vaccines.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Panama to impose temporary ban on travelers from South America

Reuters Health News Summary

Philippines Catholics brave COVID-19 threat to celebrate Palm Sunday

British royal Kate launches book of portraits to remember pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

West Bengal: BJP worker's mother, who was allegedly attacked by TMC workers in February, dies

Bharatiya Janata Party BJP worker from Nimta, Gopal Majumdars 85-year-old mother, Shobha Majumdar, who was allegedly beaten up by Trinamool Congress TMC workers last month in the North 24 Parganas district, died in the wee hours of Monday. ...

British stocks inch higher as lockdown measures ease further

UK shares edged higher on Monday as market participants cheered the easing of more lockdown measures, with consumer stocks among the best performers while energy stocks tracked a fall in oil prices. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index was up 0.1, ...

European stocks near record highs on recovery hopes; Credit Suisse slumps

European stocks edged closer to a record high on Monday on optimism over a global economic recovery, while Credit Suisse tumbled following a warning of significant losses from exiting positions after a U.S.-based hedge fund defaulted on mar...

Huge ship blocking Suez Canal partially refloated, more work needed

A massive container ship blocking Egypts Suez Canal for nearly a week has been partially refloated, the Suez Canal Authority SCA said on Monday, raising hopes the busy waterway will soon be reopened for a huge backlog of ships. The 400-mete...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021