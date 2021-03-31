France's Macron to address country on COVID-19 situation
French President Emmanuel Macron will deliver a televised address to the nation on Wednesday evening, his office said, as a fast-spreading third wave of COVID-19 infections threatens to over-run hospitals. The Elysee Palace did not say whether Macron would announce further restrictions to counter the virus as the country's death toll nears 100,000.Reuters | Updated: 31-03-2021 12:46 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 12:46 IST
French President Emmanuel Macron will deliver a televised address to the nation on Wednesday evening, his office said, as a fast-spreading third wave of COVID-19 infections threatens to over-run hospitals.
The Elysee Palace did not say whether Macron would announce further restrictions to counter the virus as the country's death toll nears 100,000. The number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care increased by 98 on Tuesday to breach the 5,000 threshold, the highest number this year.
Public health experts say the burden on intensive care is evidence that the current set of restrictions do not go far enough. France has been under a nightly curfew since mid-December and in parts of the country, including Paris, the movement of citizens has been restricted and some non-essential stores closed. Bars, restaurants and cinemas have been closed for months.
Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo told BFM TV that schools should be closed. Macron will convene his COVID defence council for a weekly meeting later in the morning.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- COVID
- Emmanuel Macron
- France
- French
- Macron
- Paris
- Anne Hidalgo
ALSO READ
New coronavirus variant found in French region of Brittany -French govt
French Industry Minister: AstraZeneca CEO is "on a hot seat"
French vaccine chief expects AstraZeneca vaccine halt to be temporary
French vaccine chief says expects AstraZeneca vaccine halt to be temporary
UPATE 1-AstraZeneca boss is in the "hot seat" over vaccine delays, France says