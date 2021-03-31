Left Menu

Sweden postpones easing of some restrictions amid third COVID wave

"The spread of infection is at a high level." The health agency on Tuesday asked the government to postpone the previously announced easing, which included raising the limit on the number of visitors to amusement parks, concerts and football matches. Sweden has taken a different path from most countries during pandemic, opting against lockdowns, though it has gradually ratcheted up still mostly voluntary restrictions on public gatherings and social activities.

Reuters | Updated: 31-03-2021 19:35 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 19:34 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Sweden's government will postpone a planned easing of some COVID restrictions until at least May 3 amid a severe third wave of the virus, Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said on Wednesday, but stopped short of introducing more measures.

"The situation is serious," Lofven said at a news conference. "The spread of infection is at a high level." The health agency on Tuesday asked the government to postpone the previously announced easing, which included raising the limit on the number of visitors to amusement parks, concerts and football matches.

Sweden has taken a different path from most countries during pandemic, opting against lockdowns, though it has gradually ratcheted up still mostly voluntary restrictions on public gatherings and social activities. Sweden registered 8,441 new cases and 35 deaths on Wednesday. Cases have risen sharply in recent weeks to levels last seen in December, while deaths have remained at a relatively low level. "We are getting reports of a strained situation in healthcare. In many regions, the spread of infection is increasing dramatically," Swedish Health Agency Director General Johan Carlson said.

The country of 10 million inhabitants has seen more than 13,000 COVID-related deaths. It has a death rate per capita many times higher than that of its Nordic neighbours' but lower than in most European countries that opted for lockdowns.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

