Left Menu

Jordan records 111 COVID deaths, its highest daily toll yet

Jordan reported 111 COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, the highest daily toll since the pandemic started, the health ministry said. It reported 6,570 new confirmed coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, taking the cumulative total to 611,577 cases along with 6,858 deaths. The government had bought $100 million of vaccines to speed a vaccination drive that been slow to pick up pace until recently, Khasawneh said.

Reuters | Updated: 31-03-2021 20:10 IST | Created: 31-03-2021 20:09 IST
Jordan records 111 COVID deaths, its highest daily toll yet
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Jordan reported 111 COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday, the highest daily toll since the pandemic started, the health ministry said.

It reported 6,570 new confirmed coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, taking the cumulative total to 611,577 cases along with 6,858 deaths. The surge since early February, blamed on the fast spread of a variant first identified in Britain, has put Jordan's infection numbers above those of most of its Middle East neighbours and reverses months of success in containing the outbreak.

It forced the government to reimpose a lockdown on Fridays, extend a night curfew and delay the opening of schools while imposing strict curbs on gatherings and stiffer fines for not wearing masks and ignoring social distancing. Prime Minister Bisher al Khasawneh defended the lockdown measures against growing public criticism, saying the government's move had averted a collapse of its national health system where some hospitals are nearing capacity.

He said the government was pinning hopes on accelerating its national inoculation programme. The government had bought $100 million of vaccines to speed a vaccination drive that been slow to pick up pace until recently, Khasawneh said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 20: Will Laginas discover evidence of a burn event?

Microsoft-Schlumberger partnership accelerates digital future of energy

Health News Roundup: India records 56,211 new cases of the coronavirus; Honduras temporarily bans arrivals from South America ad more

Entertainment News Roundup: Nike sues company that made 'Satan Shoes' with Lil Nas X; Bob Odenkirk's 'Nobody' Debuts to No. 1 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tectonic turns: How technology shaped healthcare over the decades

Tracing an episodic evolution, with technology at the interface of human and his health....

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mollywood's tryst with politics continue as celebrities fielded by political parties launch high pitch campaign

Though there is no shortage of fan following for film personalities in Kerala, most actors in the past have kept away from taking a direct political plunge. However, this time all three political fronts have fielded actors in the assembly e...

Do not agree to claim that we might be blocked: Huawei

Chinese telecom gear maker Huawei on Wednesday said it does not agree to the claims that the company may be blocked by the Indian government. Huawei Asia Pacific Vice President Jay Chen told reporters in a virtual briefing that the Indian g...

Gujarat House passes bill sanctioning 7 new private varsities

The Gujarat Legislative Assembly on Wednesday passed a bill sanctioning seven new private universities in the state which will pave the way for the first all-women varsity in the state, Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasam said.Other b...

Pakistani PM rules out general lockdown

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday ruled out a general lockdown while acknowledging the country was going through a third wave of the pandemic.Pakistan reported 4,757 new infections and 78 deaths on March 30, with two thirds o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021